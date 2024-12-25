Aircraft with 67 passengers on board crashes, several feared dead

Baku: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan. The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane.

‘A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines,’ the Emergencies Ministry said on Telegram. Azerbaijan Airlines is the country’s flag carrier.

Authorities said at least 12 people have reportedly survived the crash. The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was travelling from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya.

Azerbaijan Airlines has not yet issued an official statement regarding the crash. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.