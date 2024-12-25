Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation adds 1.34 million members in October

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added1.34 million members in October. The provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s revealed this.

According to data, 750,000 new members joined EPFO in October. This growth is attributed to expanding job opportunities, increased awareness of EPFO benefits, and effective outreach initiatives by the organization. The 18-25 age group constituted a significant 58.49% of all new enrolments, with 543,000 members joining in October. Additionally, 1.29 million individuals re-joined EPFO in October after previously exiting, marking a 16.23% year-on-year increase.

Approximately 209,000 women joined EPFO in October, representing a 2.12% year-on-year increase. The net female membership addition stood at 279,000.

Regionally, Maharashtra led with 22.18% of total net membership additions. The top five states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana—contributed over 61% of the total additions, with each adding more than 5%.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.