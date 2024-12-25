Indian equity markets to remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: The Indian equity markets will remain closed today. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in observance of Christmas. This marks the last stock market holiday of the year.

Both the BSE and NSE will suspend trading across all segments, including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) on December 25. Similarly, the commodity markets, including the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will be closed for both morning and evening sessions. Trading will resume as usual on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

On regular weekdays, the Indian stock market operates from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. A pre-opening session takes place from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM, which sets the tone for the trading day. The market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The stock market holiday schedule for 2025 includes a mix of national and religious holidays. Key closures are as follows:

February 26: Mahashivratri

March 14: Holi

March 31: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

April 10: Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

May 1: Maharashtra Day

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading)

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti)

December 25: Christmas (Final holiday of the year)

Additionally, the markets will hold muhurat trading on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, during Diwali. The exact timings for this special session will be announced closer to the date.