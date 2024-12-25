Indian Railways extends service of six pairs of special trains: Full list

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the extension of six pairs of special trains with special fares. The decision was taken to meet increasing travel demand. These trains will operate on the same composition, timings, halts, and paths.

The following trains have been extended:

Train No. 09055, the Bandra Terminus – Udhna Superfast Special, will now run until March 31, 2025, while its return train, Train No. 09056, will also be extended until the same date.

Additionally, Train Nos. 09415 and 09416, the Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Special and its return train, have been extended until March 27, 2025.

Train No. 09207, the Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special, has been extended until March 28, 2025, while its return train, Train No. 09208, will run until March 27, 2025.

Several unreserved specials have also been extended, including Train Nos. 09211 and 09212 (Gandhigram – Botad), 09215 and 09216 (Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Terminus), and Train Nos. 09529 and 09530 (Dhola – Bhavnagar Terminus). These unreserved specials will now run until March 31, 2025.

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09055, 09056, 09415, 09416, 09207, and 09208 will open on December 26, 2024, at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.