Low intensity earthquake hits Haryana

Chandigarh: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Haryana on Wednesday. According to reports, there were tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was Sonipat, Haryana at a depth of 5 Km. There were no reports of casualty or damage to property in the state.

‘EQ of M: 3.5, On: 25/12/2024 12:28:31 IST, Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 76.96 E, Depth:, Location: Sonipat, Haryana,’ read a post by National Center for Seismology on X.

Several regions of India are vulnerable to high-intensity earthquake. On Monday, a tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Gujarat’s Kutch district, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. The tremor was recorded at 10.44 am with its epicentre 76 kilometres north-north east of Lakhpat.

This is the second seismic activity of more than 3 magnitude this month in the district. On December 7, a tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in the district. Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18. Earlier, on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude.