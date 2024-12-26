Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 57,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher for second day in a row in Kerala. Gold price touched Rs 57,000 mark in the state. Gold is now trading at Rs 57,000, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7125, up by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 120. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7118.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 120. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.41%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.27%. The current price of silver in India is 94700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 300 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened slightly higher on Thursday at Rs 76,589/10 gram, which is up by 0.42% or Rs 319. Silver March futures contracts were trading flat at Rs 89,570/kg, up by 0.27% or Rs 244. Gold prices remained flat this week so far, gaining merely Rs 169/10 grams, while the price of silver went up by Rs 1,200/kg during the same period. On Tuesday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,270 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.17% and silver March futures contract settled at

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,619.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,637.10. price of spot silver added 0.2% to $29.67 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.7% to $938.25 and palladium shed 0.7% to $946.50.