India launch date of Xiaomi Pad 7 with HyperOS 2.0 revealed

Mumbai: India launch date of Xiaomi Pad 7 with HyperOS 2.0 was announced. Xiaomi will launch the Pad 7 Android tablet in India on January 10, 2025. The Xiaomi Pad 7 first broke cover in October alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro during Xiaomi 15 series launch event in China.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to use the latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The premium mid-range tablet boasts of a metal body design and an 11.2-inch 3:2 LCD display with a 3200x2136p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 800 nits.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee hit new all-time low against US dollar

Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprinting scanner. Powering the Xiaomi Pad 7 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is backed by an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging support.

It has a 13-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera. The Pad 7 should launch with its own set of accessories such as a stylus and keyboard folio. Details about those are not announced now.