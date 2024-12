Indian Railways diverts several trains on this route: Full list

Secunderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced diversions in train services. These changes in train services were announced due to Per-Non Interlocking and Non-Interlocking works at Motumari Junction between Kazipet and Vijayawada in the Secunderabad Division.

Several trains departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin and Danapur and heading toward southern destinations like Kanniyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Bengaluru have been rerouted.

Train No. 12642 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kanniyakumari Superfast Express, departing at 5:20 AM on December 28, 2024, January 4, and January 6, 2025, will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Kazipet, Moula Ali G Cabin, Kacheguda, Dhone, Guntakal, Renigunta, and Chennai Egmore, skipping stoppages at Vijayawada and Gudur.

Train No. 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Swarna Jayanti Express, departing on December 27, 2024, will follow the same route, bypassing Warangal, Vijayawada, and Gudur.

The Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Special (Train No. 03259) scheduled on January 7, 2025, will skip Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur, and Perambur. Trains 03241, 03242, 03247, and 03248 on the Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru route will take an alternate route via Itarsi, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta, and Katpadi, skipping key stations such as Nagpur, Vijayawada, and Perambur.

The Sanghamitra Express (Train Nos. 12295/12296), operating on January 6-9, 2025, will also be diverted via Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Secunderabad, and Kazipet, bypassing Vijayawada, Gudur, and Perambur.