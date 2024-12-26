Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Philippines’

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 31km (19.26 miles), EMSC said. Details about its epicentre’s location are yet to be available.

The tremor comes a day after a 4.5-magnitude quake rocked a town on Occidental Mindoro in Luzon on Christmas Day. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.