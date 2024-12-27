Indian Railways cancels several special trains due to low occupancy: Full list

Mumbai: South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several Sabarimala special trains. These trains were cancelled due to poor occupancy.

The affected services include Train No. 07167 Moula-Ali-Kottayam Festival Special Express, which was scheduled to depart from Moula-Ali at 14:30 hrs on 24th and 31st January 2025, as well as Train No. 07168 Kottayam-Moula-Ali Festival Special Express, originally planned to leave Kottayam at 21:45 hrs on 25th January and 1st February 2025.

Additionally, Train No. 07171 Moula-Ali-Kollam Junction Festival Special Express, scheduled to depart from Moula-Ali at 18:45 hrs on 25th January, is also cancelled, along with its return, Train No. 07172 Kollam-Moula-Ali Festival Special Express, which was due to leave Kollam at 02:30 hrs on 27th January 2025.

Other cancelled trains include Train No. 07169 Kacheguda-Kottayam Festival Special Express, departing from Kacheguda at 12:30 hrs on 26th January 2025, and Train No. 07170 Kottayam-Kacheguda Festival Special Express, which was scheduled to leave Kottayam at 20:50 hrs on 27th January 2025. Train No. 07157 Narasapur-Kollam Festival Special Express, scheduled for departure at 13:30 hrs on 27th January 2025, and Train No. 07158 Kollam-Narasapur Festival Special Express, due to leave Kollam at 02:30 hrs on 29th January 2025, are also cancelled.

Finally, Train No. 07065 Hyderabad-Kottayam Festival Special Express, slated to depart Hyderabad at 12:00 hrs on 28th January 2025, and Train No. 07066 Kottayam-Secunderabad Festival Special Express, scheduled for departure from Kottayam at 18:10 hrs on 29th January 2025, have been fully cancelled.