Stock Market: Indian equity indices settle higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended the week’s last trading session in positive territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 226 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 78,699.07. NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,813.40 with gains of 63 points or 0.27 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,924 against 1,990 stocks that declined, and 137 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,051. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 152, and those that hit a 52-week low was 68. A total of 233 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 321 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: OnePlus launches new TWS earphones: Price, Features

29 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, and Wipro. Top losers were Hindalco, Coal India, SBI, ONGC, and Tata Steel.

Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. Nifty Pharma outran others, rising 1.30 per cent, and was followed by Nifty Auto, up 0.97 per cent, and Nifty Healthcare, up 0.80 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil and Gas among others closed in the negative territory.