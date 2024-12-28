UAE authority announces road closure for 2 hours on December 29

Dubai: Ajman Police has announced a road closure for 2 hours on December 29. Al-Safiya Street in Ajman will be completely closed on Sunday for two hours for the Ajman Half Marathon.

The police urged the public to cooperate with it and use alternative routes to ensure the success of the event. The closure will start at 6am.

Ajman Half Marathon is considered the biggest running event in the emirate. It features running for 21.1km, 10km, 5km and 2.8km distances. The first three winners from every race in this event will be celebrated, totalling 138 champions.