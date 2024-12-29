Never-partnered singles may differ in personality, report lower life satisfaction

A study conducted by the University of Bremen, Germany, involving over 77,000 participants aged 50 and above across 27 European countries, revealed that individuals who have never been in long-term relationships exhibit distinct personality traits and report lower life satisfaction compared to those who have been partnered. Lifelong singles scored lower on measures like extraversion and openness and reported diminished life satisfaction compared to people currently single but with prior relationship experience. The researchers attributed these differences to potential selection effects, where specific personality traits influence relationship status, and the impact of relationships on personality through socialisation.

The study highlighted cultural influences, showing that societal expectations of marriage can exacerbate dissatisfaction among singles, particularly in regions with high marriage rates, such as southern Europe. Single women reported greater life satisfaction compared to single men, while older individuals appeared more content with their single status than middle-aged counterparts. These findings underscore the complex interplay of societal norms, gender, and age on life satisfaction for single individuals.

Lead researcher Julia Stern emphasised the importance of addressing loneliness among older singles, suggesting tailored programmes to meet their unique needs. Initiatives could include fostering social connections among like-minded individuals and providing consistent caregiver support. The research advocates for a deeper understanding of the nuances of singlehood to better support individuals’ well-being, regardless of their relationship history or status.