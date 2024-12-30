Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.

Luzon is the largest island of the Philippines. It is the site of Manila, the nation’s capital and major metropolis, and of Quezon City.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.