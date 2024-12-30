Police busts ISI-backed Narco-terror module, arrests five

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has busted another Pakistan’s ISI-backed narco-terro module r being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Punjab Police arrested five people in relation with the case.

The arrested have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit, alias Ghessi, Shubham, Abhijot Singh, and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all residents of Qila Lal Singh in Batala. Police teams have also recovered two pistols, including one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol, from their possession. The arrested were involved in lobbing hand-grenades at two police establishments, recently, in Batala and Gurdaspur.

Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav informed that the module was being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and two other foreign-based handlers.