Simple tips to fight sexual health diseases in men and women

Sexual health diseases are a full spectrum of diseases including disorders of sexual desire, sexual dysfunction and sexually transmitted infection and they are interrelated. Being aware of different sexually transmitted diseases, how they are contracted and how to protect oneself from them is very important for people.

Follow these tips to avoid STD infection:

Have a single partner and a stable sexual relationship.

Use a latex condom (male or female condoms) at the time of having vaginal /oral sex.

Avoid any unnatural sexual activity, it may give genital trauma, and the risk of infection is high.

Get vaccinated: Vaccines are available to help protect against hepatitis B and the human papillomavirus. HPV vaccines are given at age of 11-12 years.

Don’t drink and have sex as under the influence it is difficult to control sexual behaviour.

Don’t hesitate to discuss your issues with the doctor because early use of post-exposure prophylaxis can prevent you from getting infected.

The signs and symptoms that might indicate an STI are:

Sores or bumps on the genital/oral area

Painful urination in women

An unusual smelly vaginal discharge or itching in the vagina

Painful colitis

Discharge from the penis

Also Read: Know relationship between sexual health and vitamin D

Following are some tips that can help avoid sexual health diseases:

Avoid sexual contact if the person is carrying some symptoms

Use of latex or polyurethane condom during vaginal, oral, or anal sex can help reduce the risk of infection.

Both partners should get vaccinated which will help protect against hepatitis B, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Avoid sharing towels

Wash before and after intercourse.

Tips for both men and women to fight sexual health diseases –

Practice safe sex: While sex gives us the required pleasure, it is important for both men and women to use protection. It is advised to use condoms to reduce the chances of any transmission of STDs.

Maintain sexual hygiene: Regarding safe sex practices, sexual hygiene is very crucial. Women should wash their intimate areas from the front to the back. Men also need to be careful when washing their foreskins. To avoid embarrassment, practice good hygiene, wash your hands before having sex, take care of your mouth, control body odour, and pass urine both before and after having sex.

Limiting the number of sexual partners: The likelihood of having a partner with uncontrolled HIV or a sexually transmitted disease increases with the number of partners you have (STD). These two elements both have the potential to raise HIV risk.

Ensure medical hygiene: Never exchange needles, syringes, or other injection tools for drugs. Every time you administer an injection, use fresh, clean syringes and equipment. However, not injecting drugs is the best way to prevent getting HIV.

Get yourself tested: One of the best methods to prevent sexual health diseases is to get tested. Ensure to get your partner tested before having sex to prevent HIV. The tests could include erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, libido, semen test, fertility test, PCOS test, and more.