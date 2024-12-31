IMD forecasts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain across nine districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, though no specific warnings have been issued for these areas. Fishing activities are permitted off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, rough weather is expected along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari area, southwest Bay of Bengal, and the Sri Lankan coast, with winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph, occasionally gusting to 55 kmph. Similar conditions are forecast for tomorrow (January 1, 2025), in the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari area, adjoining Maldives area, and southwest Bay of Bengal.