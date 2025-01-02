Centre to SC: Will implement expert panel’s recommendations on NEET-UG exam

The Central Government informed the Supreme Court that it would implement all the corrective measures suggested by the expert panel reviewing the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The panel, led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, was tasked with recommending reforms to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices in future exams. The government committed to executing these recommendations as part of its efforts to improve the integrity of the NEET-UG process.

In response to concerns about systemic malpractice during the NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court had previously refused to annul the exam, citing insufficient evidence of breaches. The Court expanded the expert panel’s mandate to address issues such as the security breach in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and other lapses like improper transportation of question papers and distribution errors. The panel’s full report, which includes sensitive information about exam security, was not placed on the record.

The expert panel’s work aims to enhance various aspects of the NEET-UG examination system, including data integrity, technological improvements, mental health support for students, and training for NTA staff. The panel also focuses on strengthening examination security and engaging more with international stakeholders. The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing for three months and will revisit the matter in April for further review.