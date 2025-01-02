Indian cricket team’s schedule for 2025

Mumbai: The board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has released the full schedule of Indian men’s cricket team for 2025. Team India will participate in three international trophies in 2025. India will play at least 12 ODIs in bilateral series, while another three and possibly five in the Champions Trophy. Three-match ODI bilateral series will be played against England (home – February), Bangladesh (away – August), Australia (away – October) and South Africa (home – December).

The Champions Trophy will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season from mid-March till the last week of May. A five-match marathon away series against England, in England, between June 20 and August 4. This will be India’s first series of the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

Also Read: Full list of school holidays in 2025

Three ODIs and T20Is follow against Bangladesh away in August. In October, India will be competing in three different series. First, two Tests at home against the West Indies. Then, the Asia Cup T20s at home (and against Pakistan in the UAE), and finally a visit back to Australia for three ODIs and 5 T20Is.

India’s final series of the year will be against South Africa at home, playing two Tests, three ODIs and 5 T20Is.

India’s Full Schedule 2025

Jan 3, 2025: India vs Australia (away) – 5th Test

Jan 22-Feb 2, 2025: India vs England (home) – 5 T20Is

Feb 6-Feb 12, 2025: India vs England (home) – 3 ODIs

Feb 20, 2025: India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mar 14-May 25, 2025: IPL 2025

Jun, 2025: World Test Championship Final (subject to qualification)

Jun 20-Aug 4, 2025: India vs England (away) – 5 Tests

Aug 2025: India vs Bangladesh (away) – 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

Oct 2025: India vs West Indies (home) – 2 Tests

Oct 2025: Asia Cup 2025 T20Is

Oct-Nov 2025: India vs Australia (away) – 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

Nov-Dec 2025: India vs South Africa (home) – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is