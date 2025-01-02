Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty50 continued their upward movement in 2025. The Indian indices closed over one and a half percent higher on Thursday. With this, the benchmark equity indices ended in the green for the second consecutive session.

The 30-share Sensex settled at 79,943.71, up 1436.30 points or 1.83 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,188.65, up 445.75 points or 1.88 per cent.

Also Read: Air India Express announces ‘New Year Sale’ with fares starting at Rs 1488

The market breadth remained firmly positive, with 2,081 stocks advancing compared to 1,178 declining on the BSE. Trading activity was robust, with 3,375 stocks participating, while 87 stocks touched their 52-week highs against 13 hitting their 52-week lows. Additionally, 146 stocks hit their upper circuit limits, while 58 touched their lower circuits. All constituent stocks of the Nifty50, barring Sun Pharma and Britannia, ended higher.

Broader indices mirrored the benchmarks, with midcap shares leading the charge as the Nifty Midcap100 index ended higher by 1.14 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap100 index also ended in positive territory with gains of 0.64 per cent. All the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty Media index, ended with gains. Among them, Auto and IT shares led the rally, with the Nifty Auto index and Nifty IT index closing higher by 3.79 per cent, and 2.10 per cent, respectively. These were followed by Nifty Financial Services, Consumer Durables, and OMCs indices.