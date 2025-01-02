This country to hike minimum salary requirement for foreign workers

Singapore: Singapore has decided to hike the minimum qualifying salary for foreign workers to obtain a work visa. The Asian country is raising the minimum qualifying salary for S Pass applications.

The S Pass work permit offers flexibility to employers to hire skilled workers like Associate Professionals and Technicians (APT) who may not meet the Employment Pass (EP) criteria. Currently, the salary threshold for new applications and renewals is $3,150 (increases progressively with age from age 23, up to $4,650 at age 45 and above) for all (except financial services).

Singapore has proposed a salary threshold to be at least $3,300 (to be finalized) from 1 Sep 2025 for new applications and from 1 Sep 2026 for renewals.

For jobs in the Financial services sector, the salary threshold for new applications and renewals is $3,650 (increases progressively with age from age 23, up to $5,650 at age 45 and above)

Singapore has proposed a salary threshold to be at least $3,800 (to be finalized) from 1 Sep 2025 for new applications and from 1 Sep 2026 for renewals.

Singapore is also bringing changes to S Pass levy rates in 2025. From 1 September 2025, the S Pass Basic / Tier 1 levy rate will be raised from $550 to $650. There are no changes to the S Pass Tier 2 levy, which will remain at $650.

To qualify for the S Pass, foreign employees need to have a job offer in Singapore and earn a fixed monthly salary comparable to the top one-third of the local APT workforce by age. For the S pass, an employer or appointed employment agent has to apply on behalf of the applicant. If the pass holder changes jobs, the new employer has to apply for a new pass.