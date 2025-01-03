Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins Dh1-million

Abu Dhabi: Georgina George, an Indian national won Dh1 million in the final Millionaire e-Draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. Georgina George, originally from Kerala, resides in Dubai with her husband and children.

Big Ticket is ringing in 2025 with its January promotion, offering a guaranteed Dh25-million prize and so much more. Every week in January, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with Dh1 million during the weekly e-draws.

January also brings back the big win contest. If participants purchase at least two Big Tickets in a single transaction between the January 1 and 26, they will enter for a chance to join the grand finale live draw on February 3. Four lucky participants will take part in the big win contest to win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to an impressive Dh150,000. Big Ticket is also giving participants a chance to win two luxury vehicles— a BMW M440i on February 3 or a Range Rover Velar on March 3 live draw.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.