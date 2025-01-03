Indian Railways revises timings of several Vande Bharat Express trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced changes in the schedule of selected Vande Bharat Express trains. The national transporter urged passengers to check the updated schedule before travelling.

The new schedule covers the following four trains running most of the speed.

1. Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22499)

Departure: 21:53 hrs (previously 21:55 hrs)

Arrival: 22:30 hrs

2. Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22345)

Departure: 09:05 hrs (five minutes later than earlier)

Arrival at Gomti Nagar: 14:35 hrs (adjusted from 14:20 hrs)

Also Read: Qatar Airways to resume flights to this country: Details

3. Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22545)

Arrival at Dehradun: 13:40 hrs (previously 13:35 hrs)

4. Gomti Nagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22346)

Arrival at the ML-NEWC section: 20:43 hrs (previously 20:35 hrs)

Destination Arrival: 23:45 hrs

Passengers can view updated train schedules by:

IRCTC website: www.irctc.co.in

National Railway Examination Scheme (NTES)

Station Enquiry Counters