South Western Railway announces extension of unreserved special trains: Details

Chennai: South Western Railway (SWR) has announced extensions of unreserved special trains between Belagavi-Miraj. The unreserved special trains operating between Belagavi and Miraj have been extended for passenger convenience.

Train Nos. 07301/07302 and Train Nos. 07303/07304, previously scheduled to run until December 31, 2024, will now operate until January 31, 2025. These trains will continue with their current composition, timings, and stoppages.

SWR has also decided to extend the temporary one-minute stoppage for Train Nos. 16587/16588 Yesvantpur-Bikaner-Yesvantpur Bi-Weekly Express at Birur station. This extension will be in effect from January 1 to June 30, 2025, maintaining the existing timings.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special will continue operations from January 1 to June 30, 2025. This service was previously scheduled to run until December 31, 2024.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Daily Express Special will operate from January 2 to July 1, 2025. Earlier, it was notified to run until January 1, 2025.