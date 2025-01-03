UPI transactions touch record 16.73 billion in December

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed 16.73 billion in December last year. This is a growth of 8 per cent over the preceding month. The value of the transactions is Rs 23.25 lakh crore in December 2024. It was at Rs 21.55 lakh crore in November. Data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) showed this.

The average daily transaction count during December was 539.68 million, up from 516.07 million in November. In value terms, the average daily transaction amounted to Rs 74,990 crore in December. This was at Rs 71,840 crore in November.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

NPCI said that there was a 39 percent Year-on-Year growth in the transactions count and 28 percent Year-on-Year growth in the transaction amount.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA). NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants’ end while making purchases.