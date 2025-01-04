Indian Railways announces changes in train services: List of affected trains

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced changes to train services. These changes were announced due to non-interlocking work for patch doubling between Ratangarh and Molisar stations in the Bikaner-Sadulpur section. The work will impact several trains, including cancellations, partial cancellations, rescheduling, and diversions.

Among the affected services, Train No. 19271 Bhavnagar–Haridwar Weekly Express, scheduled for January 20 and 27, 2025, has been cancelled.

Similarly, Train No. 19272 Haridwar–Bhavnagar Weekly Express, running on January 22 and 29, 2025, is also cancelled.

Also Read: Huawei launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Train No. 22915/22916 Bandra Terminus–Hisar Superfast Express will operate only up to Merta Road and is partially cancelled between Merta Road and Hisar on January 20, 21, 27, and 28, 2025. Additionally, Train No. 19333/19334 Indore–Bikaner Express will run up to Sikar and is partially cancelled between Sikar and Bikaner on January 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2025.

Rescheduling:

Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus–Jammu Tawi Express, scheduled for January 4 and 11, 2025, will depart 1 hour and 5 minutes later than usual. Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus–Hisar Superfast Express on January 6 and 13, 2025, will also be delayed by the same duration.

Diversions:

Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus–Jammu Tawi Vivek Express, running on January 18 and 25, 2025, will be diverted via Degana, Phulera, Ringas, Rewari, and Hisar with additional stops at these stations.

Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi–Bandra Terminus Vivek Express on January 27, 2025, will follow a similar diversion route.

Train No. 04712 Bandra Terminus–Bikaner Special on January 16, 23, and 30, 2025, which will run via Jaipur and Merta Road with added stoppages.

No. 04711 Bikaner–Bandra Terminus Special on January 15, 22, and 29, 2025, will operate along the reverse route with corresponding stops.