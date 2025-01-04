Six workers killed in explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory

Chennai: In a tragic incident, six workers lost their lives, and several others sustained severe burns in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Sattur, Tamil Nadu‘s Virudhunagar district, on Saturday.

According to the police, the number of victims is likely to rise as the condition of several injured people remains critical. The fire department has extinguished the blaze and is currently engaged in rescue operations.

The exact cause of the explosion has not been identified. Authorities suspect a power leakage or friction between explosives during the preparation of firecrackers as the cause of explosion.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the victims.

Last year, Virudhunagar witnessed 17 accidents in the firecracker factories, killing at least 54 people. The fireworks industry reportedly employs nearly four lakh workers across 1,150 factories in Virudhunagar, with Sivakasi alone accounting for 70 per cent of India’s firecracker production.