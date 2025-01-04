UAE authority announces partial closure of key road: Details

Dubai: A section of Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed in the emirate of Ajman starting Monday, January 6.Ajman Police said that the closure is due to development work.

On June 5, 2024, the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA) signed contracts awarding the As-Salam Corridor Improvement Project and the Sheikh Zayed Corridor Development Project with the AIMS Group, at a cost of Dh101 million.

Also Read: 4 killed in road accident due to dense fog

The project aims to improve an integrated infrastructure and enhance the interconnection among residential communities within the updated strategic plan for the emirate’s infrastructure.