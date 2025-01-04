You must never use these 20 passwords on your devices

Mumbai: Smartphones, tablets and laptops have become indispensable for everyone. These devices are used for everything from online shopping and education to entertainment. To safeguard personal data, most users rely on passwords. However, using a common password could make you an easy target for hackers.
Cybersecurity experts have issued a stark warning for millions of mobile and laptop users. NordPass, a renowned cybersecurity firm, recently published an annual report highlighting the 20 most commonly used and vulnerable passwords. The report analysed 2.5TB of data from the dark web, including passwords stolen through malware or exposed in data breaches. According to NordPass, these commonly used passwords can be cracked in mere seconds.
Top 20 Most Common Passwords
123456
password
lemonfish
111111
12345
12345678
123456789
admin
abcd1234
1qaz@WSX
qwerty
admin123
Admin@123
1234567
123123
Welcome
abc123
1234567890
india123
Password
If you are using any of the passwords listed above on your smartphone, laptop, or other devices, experts advise changing them immediately.
To enhance the security of your data:
Create passwords with a minimum of 10 characters.
Include special characters, numbers, and a mix of upper and lower case letters.
Avoid using easily identifiable information, such as names or dates of birth, as part of your password.
