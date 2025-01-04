You must never use these 20 passwords on your devices

Mumbai: Smartphones, tablets and laptops have become indispensable for everyone. These devices are used for everything from online shopping and education to entertainment. To safeguard personal data, most users rely on passwords. However, using a common password could make you an easy target for hackers.

Cybersecurity experts have issued a stark warning for millions of mobile and laptop users. NordPass, a renowned cybersecurity firm, recently published an annual report highlighting the 20 most commonly used and vulnerable passwords. The report analysed 2.5TB of data from the dark web, including passwords stolen through malware or exposed in data breaches. According to NordPass, these commonly used passwords can be cracked in mere seconds.

Top 20 Most Common Passwords

123456

password

lemonfish

111111

12345

12345678

123456789

admin

abcd1234

1qaz@WSX

qwerty

admin123

Admin@123

1234567

123123

Welcome

abc123

1234567890

india123

Password

If you are using any of the passwords listed above on your smartphone, laptop, or other devices, experts advise changing them immediately.

To enhance the security of your data:

Create passwords with a minimum of 10 characters.

Include special characters, numbers, and a mix of upper and lower case letters.

Avoid using easily identifiable information, such as names or dates of birth, as part of your password.