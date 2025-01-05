Study links loneliness to higher risks of illness and death

A recent study titled “Plasma Proteomic Signatures of Social Isolation and Loneliness Associated with Morbidity and Mortality,” published in Nature Human Behaviour by researchers from the University of Cambridge and Fudan University, suggests a strong correlation between loneliness, social isolation, and health risks. Analyzing data from over 40,000 participants and 2,920 plasma protein analytes, the study identified significant genetic overlaps between loneliness, depression, and social isolation. Another study in Frontiers in Psychology highlighted that loneliness and social isolation among young adults are linked to higher stress levels, increased alcohol consumption, and reduced cognitive and physical functioning.

Experts emphasize that loneliness is a growing public health challenge with widespread effects across all age groups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), loneliness and social isolation are linked to higher mortality rates, comparable to risks from smoking or obesity. WHO estimates that one in four older adults and 5-15% of adolescents experience loneliness. The UN Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030) has prioritized addressing social isolation and loneliness as a critical public health issue, given their negative impacts on mental health, cognition, sleep, and cardiovascular health.

To combat loneliness, mental health awareness, education, and accessible psychosocial support are vital. Experts advocate for balanced diets, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and engaging in leisure activities like yoga or meditation. Staying connected through digital means and seeking reliable information can help reduce anxiety. Community-level mental health services, first-aid helplines, and preventive strategies are essential to address the widespread impact of loneliness and its associated health challenges.