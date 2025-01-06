Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 57,720 per 8 gram and Rs 7215 per 1 gram. Gold price remained unchanged in the state from Saturday. On Friday, gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7887.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7231.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.51%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.0%. The current price of silver in India is 94500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat on Monday at Rs 77,260 per 10 gram, which was down by 0.07% or Rs 57 while silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 89,272/kg, up by 0.06% or Rs 51. So far in January, gold prices have increased by Rs 500/10 grams, while silver prices have gone up Rs 2,000/kg in the same period. On Friday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 77,317 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.51% while silver March futures contract settled at Rs 89,221 per kilogram with a gain of 0.05%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,639.56 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,652.00. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $29.64 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7% at $931.70, and palladium shed 0.4% to $918.63. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17% to 871.08 tonnes on Friday from 872.52 tonnes on Thursday.