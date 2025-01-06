India reports three HMPV virus cases: Health Ministry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed the detection of three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, marking the first reported cases in the country. Two cases were identified in Karnataka—a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering—while the third case involved a 2-month-old infant in Gujarat. None of the infected families have a travel history, ruling out external exposure. The Gujarat case involved symptoms of cold and cough, prompting the family to seek medical attention in Ahmedabad.

The cases were detected through ICMR’s routine surveillance for respiratory viruses, part of its broader effort to monitor respiratory illnesses nationwide. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare highlighted that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, with cases reported in various countries. The surveillance aims to better understand the virus’s impact and ensure prompt response to respiratory illnesses.

ICMR also clarified that there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases based on data from its network and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). This suggests that HMPV infections are currently isolated and not indicative of a broader outbreak in the country.