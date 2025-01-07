Nepal Hit by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Reach North India

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck Nepal early Tuesday morning, with the epicentre located 93 kilometres northeast of Lobuche, near the Khumbu Glacier. The tremor, recorded at 6:35 am IST, was felt across Bihar and parts of North India, causing widespread panic. Dramatic visuals of the quake’s impact quickly went viral on social media. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake’s epicentre in the Tibet region at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, while China’s monitoring agency recorded a slightly lower magnitude of 6.8.

Following the initial quake, two aftershocks were recorded later in the morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The first, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, occurred at 7:02 am IST, followed by a 4.9-magnitude tremor at 7:07 am IST. Both aftershocks had their epicentres near the initial quake site, at depths of 10 and 30 kilometres respectively. The region surrounding the epicentre, located at an average altitude of 4,200 meters, is known for its seismic vulnerability due to its position along the Himalayan fault line.

In India, tremors were felt in parts of Bihar, including Patna, Supaul, and Siwan, as well as in other areas of North India. While no immediate reports of casualties or damage were made, the quake caused alarm, particularly among residents of multi-story buildings. This event highlights the seismic risks faced by the Himalayan region, which remains one of the most tectonically active zones in the world.