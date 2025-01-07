SC Grants Asaram Interim Bail in 2013 Rape Case Until March 31

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Asaram Bapu, currently imprisoned in Jodhpur jail for a 2013 rape case, on medical grounds. The court’s decision, announced on January 7, cited concerns over his deteriorating health. Recently, Asaram was taken to Maharashtra for medical treatment, and the bail order is aimed at addressing his health needs during this period.

The apex court imposed strict conditions on Asaram’s interim bail. He has been barred from meeting his followers or associates and must refrain from any actions that could tamper with evidence. This follows a previous order from the Gujarat High Court, which allowed Asaram’s son, currently incarcerated in Surat’s Lajpore jail, to visit him due to his health issues.

Asaram’s interim bail will remain valid until March 31, during which time he must adhere strictly to the court-imposed conditions. The decision highlights the judiciary’s consideration of humanitarian concerns while ensuring that no legal processes are compromised.