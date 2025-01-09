Amazon launches smart alarm clock with Alexa Voice Assistant in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Amazon launched smart alarm clock with Alexa Voice Assistant in India . The device named ‘Amazon Echo Spot’ is priced in India at Rs. 6,449. The company says this is an introductory pricing which will be valid for a limited time but did not reveal its pricing after the period ends. Meanwhile, its listed price on Amazon is Rs. 8,999. It can be purchased in two colourways — black and blue.

Amazon Echo Spot has a 2.83-inch touch-screen display which shows information such as time, alarm, weather information and current playing music. With the night mode, it can be used bedside to check the time at night. Users can customise the smart alarm clock with six different themes — blue, lime, magenta, orange, teal, and violet. Alternatively, these can be mixed and matched to create different clock variations.

With Amazon Echo Spot, users can set custom alarms with their favourite songs via voice commands. There are four new alarm sounds, Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavour, and Flutter, to choose from, which can be turned off by asking Alexa or physically tapping the smart alarm clock. Amazon’s voice assistant also allows users to get weather updates and displays illustrations on the screen.

The device features a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker which is claimed to deliver clear vocals and deep bass. As per Amazon, users can play music, podcasts, and audiobooks from popular music streaming platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and JioSaavn, although respective subscriptions are required.

Amazon Echo Spot is also compatible with smart home products which can be connected to automate daily tasks. Leveraging Ultrasound Motion Detection, users can set up smart home routines to turn on compatible lights or play music upon entering a room.