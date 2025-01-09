Security personnel kill three Maoists in encounter

Bijapur: Security personnel killed three Maoists in an encounter in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The encounter broke out in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

A joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation in the area. Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to eliminate Maoists from the country by March 2026 and asserted that the sacrifice of those killed by the extremists in Chhattisgarh will not go in vain.

With this, nine Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.During a three-day anti-Maoist operation by security forces in Abujhmad on the border of Narayanpur-Dantewada-Bijapur districts which concluded on January 6, five Maoists, including two women, were killed.

On January 3, a Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division. Last year, 219 Maoists were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state.