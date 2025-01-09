Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, settled lower on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed as much as 528.28 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 77,620.21. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 162.45 points or 0.69 per cent at 23,526.50.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,181 against 2,740 stocks that declined, and 105 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,026. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 123, and those that hit a 52-week low was 109. A total of 191 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 310 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Ultrahuman showcases world’s 1st luxury smart ring

34 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Shriram Finance, ONGC, Coal India, BPCL, and Tata Steel. Top gainers were Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended down by 0.93 per cent, and 1.35 per cent, respectively.

All sectors ended lower, barring the Nifty FMCG index. Among others, IT, PSU Bank index, financial services, consumer durables, and OMCs ended down by over 1 per cent each. Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty index ended down by 2.73 per cent.