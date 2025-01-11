Indian Railways announces changes in train services: List of affected trains

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced changes in the train services for the month of January 2025. These changes were announced following the approval of a Fixed Time Corridor Block for engineering works over various sections in the Thiruvananthapuram Division. The changes include diversions, cancellations, and modifications in train schedules on specific dates.

Below are the details of the affected train services:

Partial Cancellation/Short Termination:

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express

Scheduled Departure: 10.20 hrs on 18th & 25th January, 2025

Short Termination: At Chalakudy (Partially cancelled between Chalakudy and Guruvayur)

Train No. 22639 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Superfast Express

Scheduled Departure: 20.55 hrs on 18th & 25th January, 2025

Short Termination: At Palakkad (Partially cancelled between Palakkad and Alappuzha)

Train No. 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Guruvayur Express

Scheduled Departure: 17.30 hrs on 18th & 25th January, 2025

Short Termination: At Ernakulam Jn. (Partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn. and Guruvayur)

Train No. 16187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Jn. Express

Scheduled Departure: 16.30 hrs on 18th & 25th January, 2025

Short Termination: At Palakkad (Partially cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam Jn.)

Train No. 16327 Madurai – Guruvayur Express

Scheduled Departure: 11.35 hrs on 18th & 25th January, 2025

Short Termination: At Aluva (Partially cancelled between Aluva and Guruvayur)

Train No. 22640 Alappuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express

Scheduled Departure: 15.20 hrs on 19th & 26th January, 2025

Origination Change: Train will depart from Palakkad at 19.50 hrs (Partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Palakkad)

Train No. 16305 Ernakulam Jn – Kannur Express

Scheduled Departure: 06.00 hrs on 19th & 26th January, 2025

Origination Change: Train will depart from Thrissur at 07.16 hrs (Partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn and Thrissur)

Train No. 16341 Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express

Scheduled Departure: 03.25 hrs on 19th & 26th January, 2025

Origination Change: Train will depart from Ernakulam Jn. at 05.20 hrs (Partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam Jn.)

Train No. 16188 Ernakulam Jn. – Karaikal Express

Scheduled Departure: 22.25 hrs on 19th & 26th January, 2025

Origination Change: Train will depart from Palakkad at 01.40 hrs (Partially cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam Jn.)

Train No. 16328 Guruvayur – Madurai Jn. Express

Scheduled Departure: 05.50 hrs on 19th & 26th January 2025

Origination Change: Train will depart from Aluva at 07.24 hrs (Partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Aluva)

Fully Canceled Train Services

Train No. 06018 (Ernakulam Jn. – Shoranur Special), scheduled to depart from Ernakulam Jn at 17:40 hrs on 18th and 25th January 2025, is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06017 (Shoranur – Ernakulam Jn Special), scheduled to depart from Shoranur at 04:30 hrs on 19th January 2025, is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06439 (Guruvayur – Ernakulam Jn Passenger), scheduled to depart from Guruvayur at 06:50 hrs on 19th January 2025, is fully cancelled.

Train No. 06434 (Kottayam – Ernakulam Jn Passenger), scheduled to depart from Kottayam at 05:20 hrs on 19th January 2025, is fully cancelled.