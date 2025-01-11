Report: Cancer was 2024’s fastest-growing ailment

Cancer has become the fastest-growing ailment in India, with an annual increase of 10-12% in its incidence, according to Medi Assist’s Indian Healthscape 2024 analysis. The report highlights a significant rise in cancer-related claims after age 40, particularly among women, who are 1.2 to 1.5 times more likely than men to report such claims. This trend underscores the growing health challenge posed by cancer in the country.

Cardiac conditions rank second in terms of increasing treatment costs and incidence rates, primarily affecting men over 40. Medi Assist’s data shows that men are 1.3 to 1.5 times more prone to cardiac ailments than women. Group insurance policies recorded higher rates of cardiac claims compared to retail policies. For children, respiratory ailments emerged as the leading cause of hospitalisation, with treatment costs for such conditions rising by 10-13% year-on-year, particularly in pollution-hit regions like Delhi NCR. Karnataka and Maharashtra also reported notable increases in respiratory cases.

The report also observed a post-COVID surge in cataract surgeries, now the most common procedure among the elderly. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana recorded the highest rise in hospitalisation costs across various ailments. Dhruv Rastogi, Medi Assist’s Senior Vice President of Data Science, emphasized that these findings are critical for understanding the shifting health trends and addressing the financial burden on patients through innovative insurance solutions.