HMPV not new; stay calm, follow basic precautions: Experts

Health experts have sought to reassure the public about the recent detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, emphasizing that the virus is not new and advising basic precautions to prevent its spread. First identified in 2001, HMPV typically causes upper respiratory infections and spreads through the air, particularly during winter and early spring. Common symptoms include cough, fever, fatigue, sore throat, and, in some cases, gastrointestinal issues. Experts recommend seeking medical attention for persistent symptoms and emphasize the importance of laboratory tests such as RT-PCR and antibody tests for accurate detection. Imaging techniques like chest X-rays may be used in severe cases to assess respiratory complications.

Preventive measures, including frequent handwashing, wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining physical distance, and strengthening immunity through a healthy lifestyle, are crucial, according to experts. India’s preparedness for handling HMPV cases benefits from its COVID-19 pandemic experience, with robust testing infrastructure and rapid diagnostics like TrueNat ensuring the country is well-equipped to manage outbreaks. Former ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava noted that India’s capabilities in testing and managing health crises have been demonstrated on a global scale, making the country resilient against emerging health threats.

While the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that HMPV has been circulating globally for years, it stated there is no significant rise in influenza-like or severe acute respiratory illness cases in India. Public health officials and medical professionals stress the importance of vigilance, early detection, and public awareness to mitigate the virus’s impact. By adhering to health guidelines and preventive measures, individuals can play a vital role in safeguarding public health and minimizing the spread of HMPV.