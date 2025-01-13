Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Expat from Kerala wins Dh 1 million

Abu Dhabi: Indian expat Abdullah Sulaiman won Dh 1 million in the latest e-Draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. Abdullah Sulaiman, an accountant from Kerala, has been purchasing tickets for the past five years.

Sulaiman lived in the UAE for 10 years before moving to Saudi Arabia. He won the fortune with ticket number 019362. He is the sole winner of the Dh1 million-prize.

Also Read: Market capitalization of 5 of top-10 firms decline Rs 1.85 lakh crore

This month, every ticket purchase not only gives participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dh25 million in the upcoming live draw but also enters them into weekly draws for a chance to win Dh1 million each week throughout January. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.