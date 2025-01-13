Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the week’s first trading session lower, settling down by over 1 per cent each. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled as much as 1,031.65 points or 1.35 per cent to settle at 76,347.26. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 345.55 points or 1.47 per cent at 23,085.95.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 519 against 3,576 stocks that declined, and 119 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,214. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 114, and those that hit a 52-week low was 482. A total of 187 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 704 in the lower circuit.

46 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, Trent, BPCL, Power Grid Corporation, and Bharat Electronics. Top gainers were Axis Bank, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100, and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended down by over 4 per cent each. All sectoral indices on the NSE platform ended lower. Among others, Nifty Realty index ended down by 6.47 per cent, and Nifty Media by 4.54 per cent, while Nifty PSU

The total market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE fell by Rs 4.53 lakh crore to Rs 225.14 lakh crore.