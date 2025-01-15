Know how to control your laptop with voice commands

Mumbai: One can control his/her Windows laptop using voice commands without downloading any third-party apps. Windows laptops come equipped with a built-in feature called Voice Access. This feature allows users to operate their systems through voice commands.

Voice Access is a native Windows feature that enables users to control their laptops using voice commands. This tool eliminates the need for external software and allows you to perform tasks like typing, opening applications, and even shutting down the system—all hands-free.

Steps to enable Voice Access on your laptop:

Open the Search Bar:

Press the Windows key + S on your laptop to bring up the search bar.

Search for Voice Access:

Type Voice Access in the search bar.

Enable Voice Access:

When prompted with the message, “Do you want to continue and set up Voice Access?”, click on the Yes, Continue option.

Activate the Microphone:

Once Voice Access is enabled, ensure that your laptop’s microphone is turned on.

Start Giving Commands:

You’re all set! Begin controlling your laptop by simply speaking your commands.

Once enabled, Voice Access allows you to:

Open and close files or applications.

Type long emails or documents.

Navigate through different settings.

Shut down or restart the system.