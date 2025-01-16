Commodity Market: Gold price reach near record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold reached near record high in Kerala. Gold price crossed Rs 59,000 mark in the state. Gold is priced at Rs 59,120, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7390, up by Rs 50. This is for second day in a row that gold price is gaining. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8025.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 130. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7358.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 120 The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.08%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.58%. The current price of silver in India is 96700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat on Thursday at Rs 78,805 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.12% or Rs 95. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 93,139/kg, up by 0.3% or Rs 283. Gold prices have risen by Rs 840/ 10 grams in the last 2 days while silver prices fell by Rs 2,600/kg in the same period. On Wednesday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 78,710 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.71%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,695.84 per ounce, after hitting its highest since December 12 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,723.80. Price of spot silver shed 0.3% to $30.57 per ounce and palladium steadied at $961.45. Platinum added 0.2% to $940.45.