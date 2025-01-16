Stock Market: Indian equity indices up for third day

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 318.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 77,042.82. The NSE Nifty50 settled higher at 23,311.80, with gains of 98.60 points, or 0.42 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,758 against 1,178 stocks that declined, and 101 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,037. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 92, and those that hit a 52-week low was 60. A total of 288 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 218 in the lower circuit.

33 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were HDFC Life, Bharat Electronics, Shriram Finance, SBI Life, and Adani Ports. Top losers were Trent, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Consumer, HCL Tech, and Infosys.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending higher by over 1 per cent each. Meanwhile, the fear index, which gauges market volatility, ended 1.35 per cent higher at 15.17 points.

Banking shares performed dwell among the sectoral markets with Nifty PSU Bank ending higher by 2.55 percent, with gains led by Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Bank. This was followed by Bank Nifty rising by 1.08 per cent and Nifty Private Bank Index rising by 0.91 per cent. Among others, Nifty Financial Services, Metal, and OMCs indices ended higher by up to 2.06 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty IT, FMCG, Pharma, and Consumer Durables were among the sectoral indices that ended in red with losses extending up to 0.56 per cent on Thursday.