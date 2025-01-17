Most Common Periods Myths Debunked

There are some foods that can help manage your menstrual cycle, but there are also some that can make it more uncomfortable. Many myths surround what to eat and what to avoid during the period, such as avoiding sour foods. There is no truth to the myth that eating sour foods will trigger severe cramps. During periods, it’s recommended that women avoid eating curd as well.

In fact, curd can be eaten during periods. Vibha Bajpaie, Head Dietician, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, says, ‘As a good source of calcium, curd helps in giving ample strength to our bones and body. Besides, the probiotic nature of curd works in reducing bloating and other digestive issues. Moreover, consumption of curd during periods helps to ease muscle pain and cramps along with reducing anxiety and depression’.

There is an age-old belief that women should avoid sour foods and curd during their periods. These foods don’t make you feel worse. This is because curd is supposed to promote healthy gut bacteria, reducing the chances of bloating and constipation that women typically experience during their periods. The best way to consume curd during periods is in the form of buttermilk or lassi, since it hydrates our bodies and replenishes lost nutrients.

Is it a good idea to eat curd after sunset?

Curd is a rich source of protein and calcium, which is good for our bones, teeth, and other body functions. Its probiotic properties make it beneficial for digestion as well. ‘While this superfood can be consumed at any time of the day, under certain conditions, you need to avoid taking curd at night or in the evenings,’ says Vibha Bajpaie.

Curd consumption later in the day: what you need to know

Curd should not be eaten at night by people suffering from coughs or colds or having asthma problems.

Avoid having curd during Ayurvedic treatment as it can interfere with the action of the medicine and result in low absorption.

The average person without any complaints can take curd at night by adding methi seeds, black pepper, etc.

Are there any foods to avoid during periods?

Diet plays an important role during your menstruation days, so you should know what foods to eat and which ones to avoid during that period.

Avoid spicy foods

Avoid eating extra salty foods

Avoid consuming coffee

Avoid processed and fatty foods

Avoid consuming alcohol