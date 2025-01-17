WPL 2025: Women’s Premier League schedule released by BCCI

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the schedule of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. The third edition of the world’s premier women’s T20 league will be held in four cities – Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The tournament will kick off on 14th February at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Baroda will host a total of six matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their first home game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 21st February. RCB will play three home game matches. They will play against UP Warriorz (UPW) on 24th February, GG on 27th February and Delhi Capitals (DC) on 1st March.

Lucknow will make its debut as a WPL venue this season, with UPW playing three matches at their home ground from 3rd March.

The final leg of the tournament will unfold in Mumbai, with the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) hosting the last two league matches and the two high-stakes Playoff games. Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on the 10th and 11th March respectively.

The second and third-placed teams will clash in an Eliminator on Thursday, 13th March. The final is scheduled for Saturday, 15th March.