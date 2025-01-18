Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hero launches 160 maxi-scooter in India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp launched the Xoom 160 maxi-scooter in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The new scooter is offered at Rs 1,48,500 (ex-showroom). Hero Xoom 160 will be sold through the brand’s Premia channel. Bookings will commence in February and deliveries in March.

The Hero Xoom 160 is equipped with a 156-cc, liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 14.8 horsepower and 14 Nm torque. The Hero Xoom 160 features the i3s silent start and 4-valve technology for optimal efficiency and high-speed capability.

The Xoom 160’s bold design includes a raised stance, 14-inch wheels with block-pattern tires, and a wide, cushioned seat for superior comfort. It also gets features like smart key with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlamp, front disc brake with ABS, and Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer with Turn-by-Turn navigation.

The Xoom 160 is available in four colour options: matte rainforest green, summit white, canyon red and matte volcanic grey.