Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian national wins Dh1 million

Abu Dhabi: Sundar Marakala, a 60-year-old retired accountant from Karnataka, India, has won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket E-Millionaire Draw. Sundar Marakala had spent 25 years living and working in Dubai. He lived in Dubai until 2021, and has retired in his hometown with his wife and daughter.

The grand prize for January is Dh 25 million. Every ticket purchase not only gives participants a chance to win the grand prize but also an entry into the weekly draws for a chance to win Dh1 million every week throughout this month.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.