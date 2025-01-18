Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Water for Delhi Tenants if Elected

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the party would introduce a scheme offering free electricity and water to tenants if it secures victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This pledge adds to a series of poll promises aimed at expanding AAP’s appeal among various voter groups.

In addition to the free electricity and water proposal, Kejriwal highlighted other commitments, including a monthly honorarium of ?2,100 for women, free healthcare for senior citizens, and ?10 lakh insurance coverage for auto drivers. AAP also pledged financial support to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire private security guards. These proposed measures build on existing initiatives such as improved government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity for Delhi residents.

The Delhi assembly election is set for February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. While the BJP and Congress are striving to end AAP’s dominance, the Kejriwal-led government aims to secure a third consecutive term, leveraging its track record and new promises to retain voter confidence.